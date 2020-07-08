All apartments in Greenbelt
6936 Hanover Parkway #303

6936 Hanover Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

6936 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Greenbelt Great Location 1 bdrm 1 bath $1350/mo - Updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, lighting and remodeled full bath. The living area in very spacious. Large one bedroom and one bath unit on 2nd floor. Walk in closet in bedroom. All Neutral decor. Large sliding door to balcony. Carpet will be cleaned. Sorry no pets. HOA WILL ONLY ALLOW A MAX OF 2 PEOPLE TO RESIDE IN THIS UNIT. Lead Free unit. Parking is with passes you will be provided. Move in time limited to 8a-8p.

No pets & No smoking. Good rental history and credit is required. Carpet will be cleaned.

Repair deductible $125 / Min 12 month lease

PICTURES ARE FROM PREVIOUS TIME VACANT

Tenant Pays:Rent Insurance, Light Bulbs/Filters/Fuses/Alarm Care, Minor Interior maintenance

Rent Includes: Air conditioning, electric, heat, gas, condo fee, water and sewer.

TO APPLY - MUST USE BROKER APPL on line at DEMCOrentORsell.com/ "AS IS" unless noted as contingency on the application / Application fee of $75 paid w/online application / After credit is run & reviewed deposit=1 month rent is due//Carpets will be cleaned by tenant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5359464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 have any available units?
6936 Hanover Parkway #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 have?
Some of 6936 Hanover Parkway #303's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 currently offering any rent specials?
6936 Hanover Parkway #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 pet-friendly?
No, 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 offer parking?
Yes, 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 offers parking.
Does 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 have a pool?
No, 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 does not have a pool.
Does 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 have accessible units?
No, 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6936 Hanover Parkway #303 does not have units with dishwashers.

