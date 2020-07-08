6936 Hanover Parkway #303

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Greenbelt Great Location 1 bdrm 1 bath $1350/mo - Updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, lighting and remodeled full bath. The living area in very spacious. Large one bedroom and one bath unit on 2nd floor. Walk in closet in bedroom. All Neutral decor. Large sliding door to balcony. Carpet will be cleaned. Sorry no pets. HOA WILL ONLY ALLOW A MAX OF 2 PEOPLE TO RESIDE IN THIS UNIT. Lead Free unit. Parking is with passes you will be provided. Move in time limited to 8a-8p.



No pets & No smoking. Good rental history and credit is required. Carpet will be cleaned.



Repair deductible $125 / Min 12 month lease



PICTURES ARE FROM PREVIOUS TIME VACANT



Tenant Pays:Rent Insurance, Light Bulbs/Filters/Fuses/Alarm Care, Minor Interior maintenance



Rent Includes: Air conditioning, electric, heat, gas, condo fee, water and sewer.



TO APPLY - MUST USE BROKER APPL on line at DEMCOrentORsell.com/ "AS IS" unless noted as contingency on the application / Application fee of $75 paid w/online application / After credit is run & reviewed deposit=1 month rent is due//Carpets will be cleaned by tenant



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5359464)