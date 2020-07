Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

6932 Hanover Parkway, Unit 303 - Come see this remodeled and spacious one bedroom condo with balcony. Hardwood flooring throughout with washer/dryer in unit. Updated kitchen and bath include ceramic floors, new appliances and cabinets. All utilities included! Community has club house and pool. Close to shopping, commuter routes, and public transportation. Vouchers welcome. Just move in and enjoy.



(RLNE4006241)