Will not last!! This luxurious apartment in Greenbelt boosts of 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a loft for possible 3rd bedroom! Modern and sleek kitchen! Fireplace in living room! Lots of natural light! Skylight! Nice screened balcony off the living room! Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and a resort-style bathroom! Includes washer and dryer and 2 parking passes! Beautiful view! See photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
