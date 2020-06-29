6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Will not last!! This luxurious apartment in Greenbelt boosts of 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a loft for possible 3rd bedroom! Modern and sleek kitchen! Fireplace in living room! Lots of natural light! Skylight! Nice screened balcony off the living room! Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and a resort-style bathroom! Includes washer and dryer and 2 parking passes! Beautiful view! See photos!