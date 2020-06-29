All apartments in Greenbelt
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE

6522 Lake Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6522 Lake Park Drive, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Will not last!! This luxurious apartment in Greenbelt boosts of 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a loft for possible 3rd bedroom! Modern and sleek kitchen! Fireplace in living room! Lots of natural light! Skylight! Nice screened balcony off the living room! Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and a resort-style bathroom! Includes washer and dryer and 2 parking passes! Beautiful view! See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE have any available units?
6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6522 LAKE PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

