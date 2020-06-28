All apartments in Greenbelt
5428 STREAM BANK LANE
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

5428 STREAM BANK LANE

5428 Stream Bank Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5428 Stream Bank Lane, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your next home is 2 years new. This rare end unit, model-like home is ready for immediate delivery. Here you will experience the convenience and feel of living in the city with the tranquility of living in a prestigious suburban enclave. Thoughtful consideration was given to the multitude of premium upgrades you~ll find both inside and out. Premium interior features such as fine marble flooring, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and a high tech built-in audio system provide modern sophistication. There is a highly desirable entry-level bedroom and the most sought after ~option~, the 4th level bonus room/ bedroom with doors opening to your exclusive patio. The ~roof-top~ patio, additional windows and bump out bay windows in this end unit provide natural light and expansion of your living space. These features are scarce and you will be one of the privileged few in the community to enjoy them. Park your car in your two car garage you~ll rarely need it. Stroll to the metro or ride on the free community only shuttle. Access to shopping, dining and other conveniences is steps from your door. Living in Greenbelt Station makes commuting or traveling by any means of transportation effortless. Schedule an appointment to see this home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 STREAM BANK LANE have any available units?
5428 STREAM BANK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 5428 STREAM BANK LANE have?
Some of 5428 STREAM BANK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 STREAM BANK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5428 STREAM BANK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 STREAM BANK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5428 STREAM BANK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 5428 STREAM BANK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5428 STREAM BANK LANE offers parking.
Does 5428 STREAM BANK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5428 STREAM BANK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 STREAM BANK LANE have a pool?
No, 5428 STREAM BANK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5428 STREAM BANK LANE have accessible units?
No, 5428 STREAM BANK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 STREAM BANK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5428 STREAM BANK LANE has units with dishwashers.
