5428 STREAM BANK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Your next home is 2 years new. This rare end unit, model-like home is ready for immediate delivery. Here you will experience the convenience and feel of living in the city with the tranquility of living in a prestigious suburban enclave. Thoughtful consideration was given to the multitude of premium upgrades you~ll find both inside and out. Premium interior features such as fine marble flooring, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and a high tech built-in audio system provide modern sophistication. There is a highly desirable entry-level bedroom and the most sought after ~option~, the 4th level bonus room/ bedroom with doors opening to your exclusive patio. The ~roof-top~ patio, additional windows and bump out bay windows in this end unit provide natural light and expansion of your living space. These features are scarce and you will be one of the privileged few in the community to enjoy them. Park your car in your two car garage you~ll rarely need it. Stroll to the metro or ride on the free community only shuttle. Access to shopping, dining and other conveniences is steps from your door. Living in Greenbelt Station makes commuting or traveling by any means of transportation effortless. Schedule an appointment to see this home today.