5209 S CENTER DRIVE

Welcome to stress free living in this Former Tyson model home located in the sought after Greenbelt Station Community! Relax in this 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath oasis loaded with all of the bells and whistles and venture out to local shops, restaurants, parks, trails only steps away from your front door. This home provides easy access to the Metro, Capital Beltway and all points of interest North and South on I-95. Built in 2017, this home offers all the amenities of a single-family home in a lock-and-go townhome design. The open main level is perfect for entertaining and features granite countertops, designer cabinetry, pendant lighting and airy 9'-ceilings. The upper level boasts an owner's suite worth retreating too, two additional large bedrooms and a laundry room. The lower level offers a finished recreation room or can be used for a 4th bedroom. Comes with a 2-car parking garage for hassle free parking. A must see!!! Application fee of $40 per each person 18yrs or older. Interior pics are representation only.