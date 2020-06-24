All apartments in Greenbelt
5209 S CENTER DRIVE
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM

5209 S CENTER DRIVE

5209 S Center Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5209 S Center Dr, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to stress free living in this Former Tyson model home located in the sought after Greenbelt Station Community! Relax in this 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath oasis loaded with all of the bells and whistles and venture out to local shops, restaurants, parks, trails only steps away from your front door. This home provides easy access to the Metro, Capital Beltway and all points of interest North and South on I-95. Built in 2017, this home offers all the amenities of a single-family home in a lock-and-go townhome design. The open main level is perfect for entertaining and features granite countertops, designer cabinetry, pendant lighting and airy 9'-ceilings. The upper level boasts an owner's suite worth retreating too, two additional large bedrooms and a laundry room. The lower level offers a finished recreation room or can be used for a 4th bedroom. Comes with a 2-car parking garage for hassle free parking. A must see!!! Application fee of $40 per each person 18yrs or older. Interior pics are representation only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 S CENTER DRIVE have any available units?
5209 S CENTER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 5209 S CENTER DRIVE have?
Some of 5209 S CENTER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5209 S CENTER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5209 S CENTER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 S CENTER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5209 S CENTER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 5209 S CENTER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5209 S CENTER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5209 S CENTER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5209 S CENTER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 S CENTER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5209 S CENTER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5209 S CENTER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5209 S CENTER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 S CENTER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5209 S CENTER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
