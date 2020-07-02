11 Parkway F

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking 24hr maintenance media room tennis court

Renovated 2BR with 1BTH Available for Move-in. - Property Id: 170922



Renovated 2 br ... Near to 295, 495, and metro

9 Parkway Greenbelt, MD, 20770



Description

Welcome to Parke Crescent Apartments! Outstanding Access to BW Parkway, Beltway and Greenbelt Metro!



GREAT AMENITIES:

*Adjacent to the Greenbelt Aquatic & Fitness Center.

*3 minute walk to the Roosevelt Center which includes the public library, theater, shopping, banking, hair styling, medical offices, restaurants and US Post Office.

Farmers market every Sunday (June to October) at the Roosevelt Center.

*5 minute walk to Braden Athletic Field and Greenbelt City Tennis Courts.

* Near public transportation and I295, I495 and I95.

* Free off street parking.

* Near to NASA Goddard and Roosevelt high school.

*24-hour emergency maintenance

* Minutes from the University of Maryland

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170922

Property Id 170922



(RLNE5377740)