Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

11 Parkway F

11 Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

11 Parkway, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
media room
tennis court
Renovated 2BR with 1BTH Available for Move-in. - Property Id: 170922

Renovated 2 br ... Near to 295, 495, and metro
9 Parkway Greenbelt, MD, 20770

Description
Welcome to Parke Crescent Apartments! Outstanding Access to BW Parkway, Beltway and Greenbelt Metro!

GREAT AMENITIES:
*Adjacent to the Greenbelt Aquatic & Fitness Center.
*3 minute walk to the Roosevelt Center which includes the public library, theater, shopping, banking, hair styling, medical offices, restaurants and US Post Office.
Farmers market every Sunday (June to October) at the Roosevelt Center.
*5 minute walk to Braden Athletic Field and Greenbelt City Tennis Courts.
* Near public transportation and I295, I495 and I95.
* Free off street parking.
* Near to NASA Goddard and Roosevelt high school.
*24-hour emergency maintenance
* Minutes from the University of Maryland
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170922
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Parkway F have any available units?
11 Parkway F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Parkway F have?
Some of 11 Parkway F's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Parkway F currently offering any rent specials?
11 Parkway F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Parkway F pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Parkway F is pet friendly.
Does 11 Parkway F offer parking?
Yes, 11 Parkway F offers parking.
Does 11 Parkway F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Parkway F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Parkway F have a pool?
No, 11 Parkway F does not have a pool.
Does 11 Parkway F have accessible units?
No, 11 Parkway F does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Parkway F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Parkway F has units with dishwashers.

