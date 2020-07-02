11 Parkway F

Amenities
Renovated 2BR with 1BTH Available for Move-in. - Property Id: 170922
Renovated 2 br ... Near to 295, 495, and metro
9 Parkway Greenbelt, MD, 20770
Description
Welcome to Parke Crescent Apartments! Outstanding Access to BW Parkway, Beltway and Greenbelt Metro!
GREAT AMENITIES:
*Adjacent to the Greenbelt Aquatic & Fitness Center.
*3 minute walk to the Roosevelt Center which includes the public library, theater, shopping, banking, hair styling, medical offices, restaurants and US Post Office.
Farmers market every Sunday (June to October) at the Roosevelt Center.
*5 minute walk to Braden Athletic Field and Greenbelt City Tennis Courts.
* Near public transportation and I295, I495 and I95.
* Free off street parking.
* Near to NASA Goddard and Roosevelt high school.
*24-hour emergency maintenance
* Minutes from the University of Maryland
