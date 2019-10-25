All apartments in Glenn Dale
Find more places like 12901 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Dale, MD
/
12901 7th Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:18 PM

12901 7th Street

12901 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glenn Dale
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12901 7th Street, Glenn Dale, MD 20720

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Home home features beautiful hardwood floors, an amazing kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous master bath. Have a summer bbq on the wraparound deck in the spacious backyard.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12901 7th Street have any available units?
12901 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Dale, MD.
What amenities does 12901 7th Street have?
Some of 12901 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12901 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12901 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12901 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12901 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 12901 7th Street offer parking?
No, 12901 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 12901 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12901 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12901 7th Street have a pool?
No, 12901 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12901 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 12901 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12901 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12901 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12901 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12901 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Dale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlenn Dale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Glenn Dale Apartments with BalconiesGlenn Dale Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Glenn Dale Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDCoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University