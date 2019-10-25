12901 7th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Home home features beautiful hardwood floors, an amazing kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous master bath. Have a summer bbq on the wraparound deck in the spacious backyard.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.