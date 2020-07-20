1600 INGRAM TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

First time rental! Contemporary Interior with Great Space--Gorgeous! End Unit Townhouse. 4bds/ 3.5 baths. Spacious Living room with vaulted ceiling and open dining room. Beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. First floor Master bedroom with en suite bath, dual sinks, separate shower and tub, and walk-in closet. Upstairs, 2 more bedrooms and bath. Skylights let in lots of light. Newer windows. Lower level features another bedroom and full bath, family room, laundry and storage. Deck, over-sized paver patio and fully fenced yard. Really pretty. Close to Glenmont METRO, schools, shopping, restaurants. Move-in ready and available immediately.