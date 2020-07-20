All apartments in Glenmont
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

13233 Moonlight Trail Drive

13233 Moonlight Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13233 Moonlight Trail Drive, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
13233 Moonlight Trail Drive Available 04/12/19 **Awesome 5 Bed, 4.5 Bath SF Home*** - Description written by the Owners:

Absolutely stunning 5 BR, 4.5 BA, 2-car garage EXPANDED OXFORD model in Poplar Run, a wonderful neighborhood! The house is a 4-minute walk to the playground, 3 swimming pools, and a beach volleyball court. The house comes with custom paint, hardwood floors, recessed/pendant lights, tiered deck, fenced back-yard with custom dog door, ceiling fans, exquisite moldings & more! Fabulous kitchen w/stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances, granite countertops, awesome FR w/gas FP, and pantry. Luxury MBR suite, tray ceilings, ENORMOUS his & her walk-in closets, Upper Level laundry. Finished basement has full bath plus enormous storage areas. The running/biking trails and hawks, deer, fox, and other wildlife make it a delightful area of serenity and yet so close to the last Red Line Metro stop (Glenmont subway/bus station only 2 miles from the front door; bus stop at neighborhood entrance and easy ICC access). Easy commuting everywhere, only 8 miles driving to Walter Reed/NIH or take the direct bus from Glenmont to Medical Center running twice every hour. Also, only 18 miles driving to the Pentagon. Poplar Run keeps you connected to the city without being in the city and is a place you can call home!

(RLNE2045193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive have any available units?
13233 Moonlight Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive have?
Some of 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13233 Moonlight Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive has a pool.
Does 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13233 Moonlight Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
