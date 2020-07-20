Amenities

13233 Moonlight Trail Drive Available 04/12/19 **Awesome 5 Bed, 4.5 Bath SF Home*** - Description written by the Owners:



Absolutely stunning 5 BR, 4.5 BA, 2-car garage EXPANDED OXFORD model in Poplar Run, a wonderful neighborhood! The house is a 4-minute walk to the playground, 3 swimming pools, and a beach volleyball court. The house comes with custom paint, hardwood floors, recessed/pendant lights, tiered deck, fenced back-yard with custom dog door, ceiling fans, exquisite moldings & more! Fabulous kitchen w/stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances, granite countertops, awesome FR w/gas FP, and pantry. Luxury MBR suite, tray ceilings, ENORMOUS his & her walk-in closets, Upper Level laundry. Finished basement has full bath plus enormous storage areas. The running/biking trails and hawks, deer, fox, and other wildlife make it a delightful area of serenity and yet so close to the last Red Line Metro stop (Glenmont subway/bus station only 2 miles from the front door; bus stop at neighborhood entrance and easy ICC access). Easy commuting everywhere, only 8 miles driving to Walter Reed/NIH or take the direct bus from Glenmont to Medical Center running twice every hour. Also, only 18 miles driving to the Pentagon. Poplar Run keeps you connected to the city without being in the city and is a place you can call home!



