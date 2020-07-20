All apartments in Glenmont
13203 Camellia Drive

13203 Camellia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13203 Camellia Drive, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c95da28068 ---- Be the only house on the block in this amazing retreat in the middle of Silver Spring! Architecturally beautiful! Home offers 4 bedrooms! 4 bathrooms! Nice kitchen! Master bedroom with fireplace, walk-in closet & master bathroom! Full basement! Washer & dryer included! Separate large workshop!....and just wait till you see the backyard with tree swing, hammock and firepit! What a joy! See photos! 1 Car Garage Back Yard Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air City Water Colonial Style Disposal Driveway Parking Dryer Electric Dryer Fence Finished Basement Garage Gas Heating Hardwood Flooring Hearth Room Heat Heating Laundry Room One Fireplace Oven Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Stove Traditional Style Vinyl Walk In Closet(S) Washer Washing Machine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13203 Camellia Drive have any available units?
13203 Camellia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 13203 Camellia Drive have?
Some of 13203 Camellia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13203 Camellia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13203 Camellia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13203 Camellia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13203 Camellia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenmont.
Does 13203 Camellia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13203 Camellia Drive offers parking.
Does 13203 Camellia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13203 Camellia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13203 Camellia Drive have a pool?
No, 13203 Camellia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13203 Camellia Drive have accessible units?
No, 13203 Camellia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13203 Camellia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13203 Camellia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13203 Camellia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13203 Camellia Drive has units with air conditioning.
