13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Tenant occupied. Showings by appointment only- 24-hour notice. Lawn care is included in the rent.Well maintained, sun-drenched and updated colonial home. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new countertops. Nicely updated bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels. Basement perfect for a second family room or play area. Walkout basement. Plenty of storage. Wood burning fireplace. Large rear deck located off of the kitchen. Covered tandem parking with side access to the home. Quiet street. Glenmont metro station located within 1.3 miles. Glenmont shopping center conveniently located within 1.2 miles.