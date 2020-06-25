All apartments in Glenmont
13114 Wilton Oaks Drive
Location

13114 Wilton Oaks Drive, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Tenant occupied. Showings by appointment only- 24-hour notice. Lawn care is included in the rent.Well maintained, sun-drenched and updated colonial home. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new countertops. Nicely updated bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels. Basement perfect for a second family room or play area. Walkout basement. Plenty of storage. Wood burning fireplace. Large rear deck located off of the kitchen. Covered tandem parking with side access to the home. Quiet street. Glenmont metro station located within 1.3 miles. Glenmont shopping center conveniently located within 1.2 miles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly.
Does 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13114 WILTON OAKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
