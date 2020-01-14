9514 Smithview Pl

Amenities

WONDERFUL SPACIOUS 4 BR 3.5 BA HOME!!! GREAT AMMENITIES!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this big 4 BR, 3.5 BA home has bright inviting interior and tons of space! Entry level includes the small bedroom, halfEntry level includes a small bedroom, half bath, and access to wonderful 2 car garage! 2nd level is open concept with fantastic big kitchen/dining area w/adjacent balcony, and large spacious living room - great for entertaining! 3rd level has 2 bedrooms + large master suite, including luxury master bath w/double sink and soaking tub! Option to rent w/some or all of furniture items currently in the home. Located just off Capitol beltway at Landover Rd (202) in a nice well-established community with fantastic community pool, tennis courts and walking trails. Close to major shopping and restaurants. $50 non-refundable application fee, $99 move-in charge/property, and $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program charge added to rent. Text/Contact Brian Creamer at 202-431-5256 for more info. or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5250214)