Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

9514 Smithview Pl

9514 Smithview Place · No Longer Available
Location

9514 Smithview Place, Glenarden, MD 20706
Glenarden

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
WONDERFUL SPACIOUS 4 BR 3.5 BA HOME!!! GREAT AMMENITIES!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this big 4 BR, 3.5 BA home has bright inviting interior and tons of space! Entry level includes the small bedroom, halfEntry level includes a small bedroom, half bath, and access to wonderful 2 car garage! 2nd level is open concept with fantastic big kitchen/dining area w/adjacent balcony, and large spacious living room - great for entertaining! 3rd level has 2 bedrooms + large master suite, including luxury master bath w/double sink and soaking tub! Option to rent w/some or all of furniture items currently in the home. Located just off Capitol beltway at Landover Rd (202) in a nice well-established community with fantastic community pool, tennis courts and walking trails. Close to major shopping and restaurants. $50 non-refundable application fee, $99 move-in charge/property, and $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program charge added to rent. Text/Contact Brian Creamer at 202-431-5256 for more info. or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5250214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9514 Smithview Pl have any available units?
9514 Smithview Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenarden, MD.
What amenities does 9514 Smithview Pl have?
Some of 9514 Smithview Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9514 Smithview Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9514 Smithview Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9514 Smithview Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9514 Smithview Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9514 Smithview Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9514 Smithview Pl offers parking.
Does 9514 Smithview Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9514 Smithview Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9514 Smithview Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9514 Smithview Pl has a pool.
Does 9514 Smithview Pl have accessible units?
No, 9514 Smithview Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9514 Smithview Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9514 Smithview Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9514 Smithview Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9514 Smithview Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

