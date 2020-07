6039 LIVINGSTON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible bbq/grill

WELCOME TO THIS BRICK FRONT END UNIT TOWN HOME. FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS WITH FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET IS MOVE IN READY. LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, BONUS ROOM , WASHER / DRYER AND POWDER ROOM ALL ON MAIN LEVEL. REAR PATIO FOR SUMMER GRILLING AND ATTACHED STORAGE SHED. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, BELTWAY, MGM, NATIONAL HARBOR, WASHINGTON DC, NORTHERN VIRGINIA AND BELTWAY. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN AND ALL UTILITIES RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED