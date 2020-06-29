Come check out this updated Split Foyer! Nice hardwood flooring on the main level! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with updated cabinetry! Huge master bedroom opens to glass shower in hallway bathroom! Basement features a custom bar for entertaining! Oversized deck off of dining room is perfect for barbecuing or just taking in the views of the fenced in yard! Minutes from MGM!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
1903 FENWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
What amenities does 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1903 FENWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.