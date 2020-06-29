All apartments in Glassmanor
1903 FENWOOD AVENUE
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

1903 FENWOOD AVENUE

1903 Fenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1903 Fenwood Avenue, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Come check out this updated Split Foyer! Nice hardwood flooring on the main level! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with updated cabinetry! Huge master bedroom opens to glass shower in hallway bathroom! Basement features a custom bar for entertaining! Oversized deck off of dining room is perfect for barbecuing or just taking in the views of the fenced in yard! Minutes from MGM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
1903 FENWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
What amenities does 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1903 FENWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassmanor.
Does 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 FENWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

