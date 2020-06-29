1903 FENWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Come check out this updated Split Foyer! Nice hardwood flooring on the main level! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with updated cabinetry! Huge master bedroom opens to glass shower in hallway bathroom! Basement features a custom bar for entertaining! Oversized deck off of dining room is perfect for barbecuing or just taking in the views of the fenced in yard! Minutes from MGM!