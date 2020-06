Amenities

Recently remodeled larger Bdrms than average, full size washer & dryer, fully fenced back yard with a deck. Hardwood floors throughout except bedrooms. A stone's throw to TANGER outlet , MGM & National Harbor, Public transportation and schools. Secluded at the end of a street. One way in and one way out. Nearby community center, Must see to appreciate.