All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like
The Point at Germantown Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
The Point at Germantown Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

The Point at Germantown Station

19228 Circle Gate Drive · (240) 452-4867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,503

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,503

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,503

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

See 28+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Germantown Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
At The Point at Germantown Station, you will live at the intersection of natural comfort and convenience. Our vibrant community is designed for today's active lifestyles, making it a place you may never want to leave, but can get anywhere in a jiffy when you do. A fully stocked fitness center, resort-style pool, soccer fields, and a playground are surrounded by a mix of urban flair and small-town allure. Plus, your pets will have their very own spa and park. Best of all, you can walk to the MARC train for an easy commute and take off to the Clarksburg Outlets, Lancaster Dutch Market, and Washington, DC, via I-270 in a flash. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible Lease Terms
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Amenity fee $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot: $20/month. The Point at Germantown Station is excited to offer ample parking for our residents.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Point at Germantown Station have any available units?
The Point at Germantown Station has 31 units available starting at $1,503 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does The Point at Germantown Station have?
Some of The Point at Germantown Station's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Germantown Station currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Germantown Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Point at Germantown Station pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Germantown Station is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Germantown Station offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Germantown Station offers parking.
Does The Point at Germantown Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Germantown Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Germantown Station have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Germantown Station has a pool.
Does The Point at Germantown Station have accessible units?
No, The Point at Germantown Station does not have accessible units.
Does The Point at Germantown Station have units with dishwashers?
No, The Point at Germantown Station does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 BedroomsGermantown Apartments under $1,700Germantown Apartments with ParkingGermantown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community CollegeMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of America