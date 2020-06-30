Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving

At The Point at Germantown Station, you will live at the intersection of natural comfort and convenience. Our vibrant community is designed for today's active lifestyles, making it a place you may never want to leave, but can get anywhere in a jiffy when you do. A fully stocked fitness center, resort-style pool, soccer fields, and a playground are surrounded by a mix of urban flair and small-town allure. Plus, your pets will have their very own spa and park. Best of all, you can walk to the MARC train for an easy commute and take off to the Clarksburg Outlets, Lancaster Dutch Market, and Washington, DC, via I-270 in a flash. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.