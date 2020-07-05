Rent Calculator
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:52 AM
19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD
19633 Gunners Branch Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
19633 Gunners Branch Road, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Germantown. Upgrade kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter tops. New paint throughout. Washer and Dryer in the unit!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have any available units?
19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have?
Some of 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD offer parking?
No, 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have a pool?
No, 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19633 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
