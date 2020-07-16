All apartments in Germantown
18700 CALEDONIA COURT
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:50 AM

18700 CALEDONIA COURT

18700 Caledonia Court · No Longer Available
Location

18700 Caledonia Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Well, let's put it this way- You won't find a more move-in ready condo than this beauty. Located just minutes from I-270, restaurants, shopping and Germantown Town Center. Walking distance to Gunners Lake. Plenty of open parking in the community. This home has everything including laundry machines in the unit, and is available for move-in as of August 16. See it while you can, because it won't be here for long. Schedule online. UPDATE 8/30/2019 - 2 applications have been submitted to the owner for review.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18700 CALEDONIA COURT have any available units?
18700 CALEDONIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18700 CALEDONIA COURT have?
Some of 18700 CALEDONIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18700 CALEDONIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
18700 CALEDONIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18700 CALEDONIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 18700 CALEDONIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18700 CALEDONIA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 18700 CALEDONIA COURT offers parking.
Does 18700 CALEDONIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18700 CALEDONIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18700 CALEDONIA COURT have a pool?
No, 18700 CALEDONIA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 18700 CALEDONIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 18700 CALEDONIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 18700 CALEDONIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18700 CALEDONIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
