18700 CALEDONIA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well, let's put it this way- You won't find a more move-in ready condo than this beauty. Located just minutes from I-270, restaurants, shopping and Germantown Town Center. Walking distance to Gunners Lake. Plenty of open parking in the community. This home has everything including laundry machines in the unit, and is available for move-in as of August 16. See it while you can, because it won't be here for long. Schedule online. UPDATE 8/30/2019 - 2 applications have been submitted to the owner for review.