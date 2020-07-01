18120 CHALET DR #11-303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious and Sun-filled 2 BDRM, 2 BATH condo on the top floor. Relax in the peaceful Balcony with open view of woods and stream. Recently renovated kitchen with the bonus breakfast room. Lots of windows, skylights, Granite counter-top and glass-tile backsplash. The expansive living room features a wood burning fireplace and is open to the large dining room. In-unit Laundry room equipped with brand new washer and dryer. Additional new updates include light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, freshly painted rooms. Northwest school cluster. Convenient to shopping and public transportation.