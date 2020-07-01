All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 18120 CHALET DR #11-303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
18120 CHALET DR #11-303
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 AM

18120 CHALET DR #11-303

18120 Chalet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18120 Chalet Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious and Sun-filled 2 BDRM, 2 BATH condo on the top floor. Relax in the peaceful Balcony with open view of woods and stream. Recently renovated kitchen with the bonus breakfast room. Lots of windows, skylights, Granite counter-top and glass-tile backsplash. The expansive living room features a wood burning fireplace and is open to the large dining room. In-unit Laundry room equipped with brand new washer and dryer. Additional new updates include light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, freshly painted rooms. Northwest school cluster. Convenient to shopping and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 have any available units?
18120 CHALET DR #11-303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 have?
Some of 18120 CHALET DR #11-303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 currently offering any rent specials?
18120 CHALET DR #11-303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 pet-friendly?
No, 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 offer parking?
Yes, 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 offers parking.
Does 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 have a pool?
No, 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 does not have a pool.
Does 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 have accessible units?
No, 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 does not have accessible units.
Does 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18120 CHALET DR #11-303 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America