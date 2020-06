Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of Germantown! Upon entering the property, you will notice the wall to wall carpeting found throughout. The living room features a wood burning fireplace and access to front porch. The updated kitchen follows holding stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar & ample cabinet space. The dining room features a gorgeous light fixture. The bedrooms hold generous reach-in closet space & ample natural light.