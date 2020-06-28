Rent Calculator
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109
13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109
13113 Briarcliff Terrace
No Longer Available
Location
13113 Briarcliff Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
A lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in heart of Germantown. This unit has an open floorplan with plenty of windows that allows for tons of sunlight.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 have any available units?
13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 currently offering any rent specials?
13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 pet-friendly?
No, 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 offer parking?
Yes, 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 offers parking.
Does 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 have a pool?
No, 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 does not have a pool.
Does 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 have accessible units?
No, 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 does not have accessible units.
Does 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13113 BRIARCLIFF TER #1-109 does not have units with air conditioning.
