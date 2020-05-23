Rent Calculator
13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM
13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J
13100 Millhaven Place
·
No Longer Available
13100 Millhaven Place, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATH GROUND LEVEL CONDO - 2 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATH GROUND LEVEL CONDO, FRESH PAINT AND THE CARPET WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED, CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
(RLNE2720844)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J have any available units?
13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J currently offering any rent specials?
13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J pet-friendly?
No, 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J offer parking?
No, 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J does not offer parking.
Does 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J have a pool?
No, 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J does not have a pool.
Does 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J have accessible units?
No, 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J does not have accessible units.
Does 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J have units with dishwashers?
No, 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J have units with air conditioning?
No, 13100 MILLHAVEN PLACE #10J does not have units with air conditioning.
