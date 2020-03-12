13069 SHADYSIDE LANE

Amenities

Charming 1BR 1BA CondoThis quaint and cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath condo features a spacious living room with a fireplace and lovely bay window. Enjoy cooking in the upgraded galley kitchen that features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern lighting. Host casual dinners in the dining area, which features a large mirrored wall. No pets but may exception for dogs under 25 lbs!!!The bedroom has French doors leading to a private fenced patio. Close amenities include, but are not limited to, community pool, basketball courts, common grounds, walking paths, picnic area, and more for you to enjoy! This condo is located near I-270, Seneca Highway, and plenty of shopping and restaurants. This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!