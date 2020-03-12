All apartments in Germantown
13069 SHADYSIDE LANE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

13069 SHADYSIDE LANE

13069 Shadyside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13069 Shadyside Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Charming 1BR 1BA CondoThis quaint and cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath condo features a spacious living room with a fireplace and lovely bay window. Enjoy cooking in the upgraded galley kitchen that features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern lighting. Host casual dinners in the dining area, which features a large mirrored wall. No pets but may exception for dogs under 25 lbs!!!The bedroom has French doors leading to a private fenced patio. Close amenities include, but are not limited to, community pool, basketball courts, common grounds, walking paths, picnic area, and more for you to enjoy! This condo is located near I-270, Seneca Highway, and plenty of shopping and restaurants. This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

