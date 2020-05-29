25 HAMLET DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3BR 2.5Bath Townhome for Rent in McDonough! New Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops & Bay Window, Laminate Wood Floors in Living Room and Lower Level Family Rooms, Exit the Main Living Slider to Large Deck with Fenced Small Yard, New Carpet on Stairs and Upper Level, Two Full Tub Shower Baths one in Master Bedroom, Nice Size 2 & 3rd Bedrooms. Lower Level Features Family room with Wood Burning Fireplace, door that exits to Yard, Storage Closet, Bonus Room Could be used as Bedroom or Office, Utility Room with Washer & Dryer. Close to Major Beltway. Move in Ready! Owner is Licensed Broker, Pets Case By Case, Owner Accepting BRHP Voucher Applicants.