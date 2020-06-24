All apartments in Gaithersburg
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:38 AM

9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD

9740 Washingtonian Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9740 Washingtonian Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulously mantained Town house in highly saught after Washingtonian Center at Rio. Newly upgraded kitchen tile and granite counter top. New dish washer, garbage disposal, updated bathrooms. New water heater. HVAC entire unit and ductwork professionally cleaned. Gas fireplace. Vaulted ceiling in bedrooms. Master bed boasts huge his and hers closets. Freshly painted whole house and deck. New garage door. Entry way power washed. Flowers and sod will be recovered in the next two weeks. Right at the spot to the various restaurants, shopping and activities Rio and Downtown Crown has to offer. Minutes drive to Life Time Athletic, easy access to I-270, ICC and Shady Grove Metro. Wootton school cluster!! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD have any available units?
9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD have?
Some of 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD offers parking.
Does 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD have a pool?
No, 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD have accessible units?
No, 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD has units with dishwashers.
