9740 WASHINGTONIAN BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously mantained Town house in highly saught after Washingtonian Center at Rio. Newly upgraded kitchen tile and granite counter top. New dish washer, garbage disposal, updated bathrooms. New water heater. HVAC entire unit and ductwork professionally cleaned. Gas fireplace. Vaulted ceiling in bedrooms. Master bed boasts huge his and hers closets. Freshly painted whole house and deck. New garage door. Entry way power washed. Flowers and sod will be recovered in the next two weeks. Right at the spot to the various restaurants, shopping and activities Rio and Downtown Crown has to offer. Minutes drive to Life Time Athletic, easy access to I-270, ICC and Shady Grove Metro. Wootton school cluster!! Hurry!