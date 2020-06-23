821 Bayridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Completely Renovited-Remodeled End Unit Town Home - Property Id: 200317



Stunning end unit town home w/4 bedrooms,3.2 baths. Fully finished walk-out basement has bedroom, full bath, large family emigrated w/ fo. Kitchener, French door leads to fenced yard. Brend new Country Kit w/ granite counters, stainless still appliances, convection gas stove w/ double owen, built-in microwave. Hardwood flooring throughout. Prime location walk to KENTLANDS shopping center, I-270.exit, NIST, daycare in subdivision, park and tennis cord...

Rent: $2590.

Moving date 3/1/20

Contact: 301-642-5273

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200317

