Gaithersburg, MD
821 Bayridge Dr
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

821 Bayridge Dr

821 Bayridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

821 Bayridge Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Completely Renovited-Remodeled End Unit Town Home - Property Id: 200317

Stunning end unit town home w/4 bedrooms,3.2 baths. Fully finished walk-out basement has bedroom, full bath, large family emigrated w/ fo. Kitchener, French door leads to fenced yard. Brend new Country Kit w/ granite counters, stainless still appliances, convection gas stove w/ double owen, built-in microwave. Hardwood flooring throughout. Prime location walk to KENTLANDS shopping center, I-270.exit, NIST, daycare in subdivision, park and tennis cord...
Rent: $2590.
Moving date 3/1/20
Contact: 301-642-5273
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200317
Property Id 200317

(RLNE5473177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Bayridge Dr have any available units?
821 Bayridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Bayridge Dr have?
Some of 821 Bayridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Bayridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
821 Bayridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Bayridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Bayridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 821 Bayridge Dr offer parking?
No, 821 Bayridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 821 Bayridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Bayridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Bayridge Dr have a pool?
No, 821 Bayridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 821 Bayridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 821 Bayridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Bayridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Bayridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
