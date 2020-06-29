768 RAVEN AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

JUST LISTED! Superior condition! Call for an appointment to visit! Great offer! Gorgeous, 3 bedroom townhouse in a lovely community. Ample parking includes: 2 car garage, driveway, parking lot and off-street parking. No photos yet, still tenant occupied but worth your trip. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gleaming hardwood floors, balcony/deck off of the kitchen. Large master suite. Side-by-side washer and dryer on upper level. Luxurious living in this suburban neighborhood very near to 270, 495, 355, 200 ICC, easy access to the metro trains and public transit. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. No smoking.