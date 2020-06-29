All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 768 RAVEN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
768 RAVEN AVE
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:49 PM

768 RAVEN AVE

768 Raven Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

768 Raven Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
JUST LISTED! Superior condition! Call for an appointment to visit! Great offer! Gorgeous, 3 bedroom townhouse in a lovely community. Ample parking includes: 2 car garage, driveway, parking lot and off-street parking. No photos yet, still tenant occupied but worth your trip. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gleaming hardwood floors, balcony/deck off of the kitchen. Large master suite. Side-by-side washer and dryer on upper level. Luxurious living in this suburban neighborhood very near to 270, 495, 355, 200 ICC, easy access to the metro trains and public transit. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 RAVEN AVE have any available units?
768 RAVEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 768 RAVEN AVE have?
Some of 768 RAVEN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 RAVEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
768 RAVEN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 RAVEN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 768 RAVEN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 768 RAVEN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 768 RAVEN AVE offers parking.
Does 768 RAVEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 768 RAVEN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 RAVEN AVE have a pool?
No, 768 RAVEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 768 RAVEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 768 RAVEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 768 RAVEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 768 RAVEN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America