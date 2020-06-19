758 Quince Orchard Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

This newly renovated spacious condo has two large bedrooms, two full baths, and balcony. The community has swimming pool and recreation area. It is at a convenient location, walk to shopping centers, bus stop is at the community. It is less than a mile from 270 and 355; Queens Orchard High School District. Electricity, gas and water are all covered in the rent. Secured storage comes with the unit, allocated parking space and plenty of open parking spaces. Please text, leave messages, or email to the owner. We appreciate it if you can complete the online application, or provide your brief information about household income, credit score, number of family members and your desired moving date. Viewing will be by appointment. Thank you for your interests and good luck with your searching!