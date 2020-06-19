Amenities

739 Cobbler Pl Available 12/06/19 Huge 3BR 2.5 BA Condo is a Wonderful Location! Minutes from I-270! - Welcome home to your spacious new 3-level condo w/ TH feel and attached garage! Over 2800sqft!



You'll love the open style island kitchen w/ 42-in maple cabinetry, granite counters and stainless Energy Star appliances. This leads right into a very expansive great room/living room. There is also a half bathroom on this level.



Stay toasty warm with the electric remote-control fireplace in dining area.



Travel upstairs to find the a large master suite that boasts 2 closets - one walk-in - and a tray ceiling with recessed lighting. There is a dual vanity in the 2nd bathroom that the two additional large bedrooms share. In addition, the full laundry on the bedroom level is super convenient as well.



With a one car garage to finish it off, this is an awesome place to live at a great price.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this home soon!



Lease terms:

Available 12/6/2019

12 month minimum lease

Sorry, no pets

No smoking

Resident responsible for utilities



No Pets Allowed



