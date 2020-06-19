All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:45 PM

739 Cobbler Pl

739 Cobbler Place · No Longer Available
Location

739 Cobbler Place, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
739 Cobbler Pl Available 12/06/19 Huge 3BR 2.5 BA Condo is a Wonderful Location! Minutes from I-270! - Welcome home to your spacious new 3-level condo w/ TH feel and attached garage! Over 2800sqft!

You'll love the open style island kitchen w/ 42-in maple cabinetry, granite counters and stainless Energy Star appliances. This leads right into a very expansive great room/living room. There is also a half bathroom on this level.

Stay toasty warm with the electric remote-control fireplace in dining area.

Travel upstairs to find the a large master suite that boasts 2 closets - one walk-in - and a tray ceiling with recessed lighting. There is a dual vanity in the 2nd bathroom that the two additional large bedrooms share. In addition, the full laundry on the bedroom level is super convenient as well.

With a one car garage to finish it off, this is an awesome place to live at a great price.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this home soon!

Lease terms:
Available 12/6/2019
12 month minimum lease
Sorry, no pets
No smoking
Resident responsible for utilities

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2493625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Cobbler Pl have any available units?
739 Cobbler Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 Cobbler Pl have?
Some of 739 Cobbler Pl's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Cobbler Pl currently offering any rent specials?
739 Cobbler Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Cobbler Pl pet-friendly?
No, 739 Cobbler Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 739 Cobbler Pl offer parking?
Yes, 739 Cobbler Pl offers parking.
Does 739 Cobbler Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Cobbler Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Cobbler Pl have a pool?
No, 739 Cobbler Pl does not have a pool.
Does 739 Cobbler Pl have accessible units?
No, 739 Cobbler Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Cobbler Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 739 Cobbler Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

