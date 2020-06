Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AUGUST 1st Occupancy - No Pets and 2-Year & Minimum TWO-YEAR LEASE - Rarely available SPACIOUS Brick END UNIT w/FOUR BEDROOMS ON UPPER LEVEL! Gleaming HDWD FLRS on Main & Upper Levels and Stairs - Charming Brick Wall in LR & DR - Large Brkfst Rm or Den w/Picture Window in Front of Home - Huge FR w/Brick-Walled FPLC and Slider to Fenced Rear Yard Backing to Open Space - Updated White Kitchen Cabinets, Counter and Tile Floor in Kitchen - Upd Vanities in all Bathrooms and Recent Dual-Pane Windows. Quiet Cul-de-Sac yet Super Convenient to Kentlands, Shops and I-270, Rte 28 and Great Seneca Hwy