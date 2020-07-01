All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD

511 Tschiffely Square Road · No Longer Available
Location

511 Tschiffely Square Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful 3 level 1900+ square foot town home in the prestigious Kentlands. Sun streams through on every level. Enter the home on a lovely Willamsburg style village setting greeted by sun streaming directly in front of you from the wall of windows in the living area. The kitchen is immediately to your right with loads of cabinetry for storage and room for a bistro table and chairs. The entry hall coat closet is smartly equipped with shelves that could store shoes, bags or even pantry items. The living room has great views of the enclosed backyard patio and has a working wood burning fireplace. There is a separate dining area and the convenience of a pass through window from the kitchen. On the second floor is a cheerfully bright room with two closets and and a private entrance to the hall bath. There is a multi shelved linen closet at the top of the stairs. The master bedroom is completely secluded at the end of the hall and the master bath has an oversized jacuzzi tub and separate shower with a bench. There are two good sized closets, smartly shelved and a loft area with two more closets and under the eaves space for storage. The downstairs has two more windows letting in light and laundry room with convenient shelving for cleaning supplies. There is more storage under the stairs and finally another separate room with two more closets and bright recessed lighting. There is a full bath just outside in the hallway. There is a one car garage accessed from the alley behind the house and plenty of street parking out front. The home will have fresh paint and professionally cleaned carpets before move in. Make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD have any available units?
511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD have?
Some of 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD offers parking.
Does 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD have a pool?
No, 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

