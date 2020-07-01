511 TSCHIFFELY SQUARE ROAD

Amenities

Come see this beautiful 3 level 1900+ square foot town home in the prestigious Kentlands. Sun streams through on every level. Enter the home on a lovely Willamsburg style village setting greeted by sun streaming directly in front of you from the wall of windows in the living area. The kitchen is immediately to your right with loads of cabinetry for storage and room for a bistro table and chairs. The entry hall coat closet is smartly equipped with shelves that could store shoes, bags or even pantry items. The living room has great views of the enclosed backyard patio and has a working wood burning fireplace. There is a separate dining area and the convenience of a pass through window from the kitchen. On the second floor is a cheerfully bright room with two closets and and a private entrance to the hall bath. There is a multi shelved linen closet at the top of the stairs. The master bedroom is completely secluded at the end of the hall and the master bath has an oversized jacuzzi tub and separate shower with a bench. There are two good sized closets, smartly shelved and a loft area with two more closets and under the eaves space for storage. The downstairs has two more windows letting in light and laundry room with convenient shelving for cleaning supplies. There is more storage under the stairs and finally another separate room with two more closets and bright recessed lighting. There is a full bath just outside in the hallway. There is a one car garage accessed from the alley behind the house and plenty of street parking out front. The home will have fresh paint and professionally cleaned carpets before move in. Make it yours!