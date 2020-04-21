All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
401 Christopher Ave Unit 4
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

401 Christopher Ave Unit 4

401 Christopher Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

401 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Large 2 BR, 2 BA Condo with Scenic Views in Gaithersburg! - Welcome to your spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo just minutes from Costco, Kentlands, Rio/Downtown Crown and I-270.

You'll love the large living room, dining room, and eat in kitchen. There's also a great balcony looking out onto trees, perfect for sipping a cup of coffee on a cool morning.

Both bedrooms are a nice size, with plenty of closet space (the master bedroom has a walk in closet). Both bathrooms are nicely appointed as well.

You'll also enjoy in unit laundry, a community pool and free parking.

Best of all, Water and Trash Removal are included in the rent!

Please email (no phone calls please) Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to see this wonderful home.

Lease terms:
Available Now!
12 month minimum lease
No smoking
No pets, please
Tenant is responsible for electricity

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4936194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 have any available units?
401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 have?
Some of 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 have a pool?
Yes, 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 has a pool.
Does 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Christopher Ave Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America