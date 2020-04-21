401 Christopher Ave Unit 4

Amenities

Large 2 BR, 2 BA Condo with Scenic Views in Gaithersburg! - Welcome to your spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo just minutes from Costco, Kentlands, Rio/Downtown Crown and I-270.



You'll love the large living room, dining room, and eat in kitchen. There's also a great balcony looking out onto trees, perfect for sipping a cup of coffee on a cool morning.



Both bedrooms are a nice size, with plenty of closet space (the master bedroom has a walk in closet). Both bathrooms are nicely appointed as well.



You'll also enjoy in unit laundry, a community pool and free parking.



Best of all, Water and Trash Removal are included in the rent!



Please email (no phone calls please) Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to see this wonderful home.



Lease terms:

Available Now!

12 month minimum lease

No smoking

No pets, please

Tenant is responsible for electricity



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



No Pets Allowed



