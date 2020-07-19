36 PRAIRIE ROSE CT

Amenities

Highly sought after community townhouse. Perfect location to major commute, entertainment and shopping! Downtown Crown Farm, Rio, Life Time Athletic... you name it. Total renovation with new baths, new wood flooring and porcelain tiles, new appliances, new HVAC system, new water heater and new paint through out! Water/sewer included in rent. Community pool! Hurry! Move in! Community info: Shopping Center with Giant, Starbucks, walk-in medical care, restaurants and a variety of other businesses. Within a 10 minute drive or bus service to Kentlands, Downtown Crown, Rio, Festival, Historic Gaithersburg, Lakeforest Mall, Gaithersburg and Quince Orchard Public Libraries, and Shady Grove Adventist Hospital.