Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Nice New Hardwood fllorsWant to walk to everything i.e Starbucks, wholefoods,Micheals,Movies,Bank,Restaurants and New Market Plce,Beautiful town house with feeling of a home?Loads of light and very spacious. Huge owner's suite w/sitting room and large ceramic tiled bath and two walk in closets. Laundry on bedroom level. Near Major Highway 270,370,ICC and Rio