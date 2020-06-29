347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Luxurious townhouse style condo in the Parklands!! with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Nearly 3,000 Sqft of sun drenched living space w/ balcony + 1-car garage. Exquisite finishes, gorgeous brand new hardwood floors, crown molding, Freshly painted and MOVE-IN READY! Gorgeous owners suite with 2 walk-in closets + spa bath. Upgraded kitchen, granite counter-tops, back-splash with under cabinet LED lights. Family room with 5.1 speaker system and Bose receiver. Owners suite with home theater pre-wire.Parklands amenities: pool, club house, tennis, gym, path to MARC station, scenic walking paths. Minutes to Crown, Rio, Kentlands, Seneca State Park. Great alternative to more expensive Downtown Crown.