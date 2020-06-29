All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM

347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE

347 Community Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

347 Community Center Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Luxurious townhouse style condo in the Parklands!! with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Nearly 3,000 Sqft of sun drenched living space w/ balcony + 1-car garage. Exquisite finishes, gorgeous brand new hardwood floors, crown molding, Freshly painted and MOVE-IN READY! Gorgeous owners suite with 2 walk-in closets + spa bath. Upgraded kitchen, granite counter-tops, back-splash with under cabinet LED lights. Family room with 5.1 speaker system and Bose receiver. Owners suite with home theater pre-wire.Parklands amenities: pool, club house, tennis, gym, path to MARC station, scenic walking paths. Minutes to Crown, Rio, Kentlands, Seneca State Park. Great alternative to more expensive Downtown Crown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE have any available units?
347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE have?
Some of 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE has a pool.
Does 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
