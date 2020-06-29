347 COMMUNITY CENTER AVENUE

Amenities
Luxurious townhouse style condo in the Parklands!! with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Nearly 3,000 Sqft of sun drenched living space w/ balcony + 1-car garage. Exquisite finishes, gorgeous brand new hardwood floors, crown molding, Freshly painted and MOVE-IN READY! Gorgeous owners suite with 2 walk-in closets + spa bath. Upgraded kitchen, granite counter-tops, back-splash with under cabinet LED lights. Family room with 5.1 speaker system and Bose receiver. Owners suite with home theater pre-wire.Parklands amenities: pool, club house, tennis, gym, path to MARC station, scenic walking paths. Minutes to Crown, Rio, Kentlands, Seneca State Park. Great alternative to more expensive Downtown Crown.