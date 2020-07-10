All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE

331 Community Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

331 Community Center Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Almost 2800 square feet of luxury living. This three bedroom, 2.5 bath condo is sure to impress. Desired nine foot ceilings, open floor plan and greatly upgraded kitchen are just a few of the offerings. Community boasts tot lots, walking paths and large pool! Enjoy the convenience of being just minutes to major commuting routes, shops and dining. Condo is located on top two floors of building to ensure quiet living. Attached one car garage, two walk in closets in the master bedroom and upper level laundry only adds to its appeal. Available immediately. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE have any available units?
331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE have?
Some of 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE offers parking.
Does 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE have a pool?
Yes, 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE has a pool.
Does 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE have accessible units?
No, 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

