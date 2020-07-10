331 COMMUNITY CENTER AVE

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Almost 2800 square feet of luxury living. This three bedroom, 2.5 bath condo is sure to impress. Desired nine foot ceilings, open floor plan and greatly upgraded kitchen are just a few of the offerings. Community boasts tot lots, walking paths and large pool! Enjoy the convenience of being just minutes to major commuting routes, shops and dining. Condo is located on top two floors of building to ensure quiet living. Attached one car garage, two walk in closets in the master bedroom and upper level laundry only adds to its appeal. Available immediately. Easy to show.