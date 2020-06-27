All apartments in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD
327 Community Center Ave
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

327 Community Center Ave

327 Community Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Gaithersburg
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

327 Community Center Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Large Townhome with Garage - Lovely Gaithersburg Living - Luxurious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1 car garage. Town house condo is located in the sought after Parklands. The town home includes granite counters, back splash, SS app, soaking Tub, and laundry on bed room level. All rooms are cable and internet ready. Amenities include swimming pool, gym, tennis court and play ground. Short walk to the MARC train and minutes to I-270, Great Seneca Hwy, Kentlands, 370/200 Washingtonian/RIO. Five minute walk to MARC train.

(RLNE4993668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Community Center Ave have any available units?
327 Community Center Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 Community Center Ave have?
Some of 327 Community Center Ave's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Community Center Ave currently offering any rent specials?
327 Community Center Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Community Center Ave pet-friendly?
No, 327 Community Center Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 327 Community Center Ave offer parking?
Yes, 327 Community Center Ave offers parking.
Does 327 Community Center Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Community Center Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Community Center Ave have a pool?
Yes, 327 Community Center Ave has a pool.
Does 327 Community Center Ave have accessible units?
No, 327 Community Center Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Community Center Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Community Center Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
