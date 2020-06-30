32 BIG ACRE SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool media room

Completely Renovated and Gorgeous 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhouse just blocks from Downtown Crown, 270, shopping, dining and theater. New, eat in Kitchen with Granite counters. New Stainless Steel Appliances. Full, Finished Basement with new Washer and Dryer. New Bathrooms, New blinds, New Windows, Freshly Painted, and New Carpet. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces right in front of house. Fenced in backyard perfect for relaxing or planting flowers. Pool in Community. Fantastic Location. 2 year lease required. Credit score must be 680 or above. No pets. No smoking. Professionally managed. Owner is agent.