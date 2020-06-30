All apartments in Gaithersburg
32 BIG ACRE SQUARE

32 Big Acre Square · No Longer Available
Location

32 Big Acre Square, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Completely Renovated and Gorgeous 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhouse just blocks from Downtown Crown, 270, shopping, dining and theater. New, eat in Kitchen with Granite counters. New Stainless Steel Appliances. Full, Finished Basement with new Washer and Dryer. New Bathrooms, New blinds, New Windows, Freshly Painted, and New Carpet. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces right in front of house. Fenced in backyard perfect for relaxing or planting flowers. Pool in Community. Fantastic Location. 2 year lease required. Credit score must be 680 or above. No pets. No smoking. Professionally managed. Owner is agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE have any available units?
32 BIG ACRE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE have?
Some of 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
32 BIG ACRE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 BIG ACRE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.

