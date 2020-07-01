The property is also for sale and move-in ready. A quite neighborhood of Woodlands(Wootton, Frost, Dufief). The tenant must obtain a renter's insurance, $45 fee per applicant, contact listing agent for showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 ALDERWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
307 ALDERWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.