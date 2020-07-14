All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32

304 Ridgepoint Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

304 Ridgepoint Place, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Fantastic Condo in the Kentlands. Two bedrooms, 2 baths plus a loft space and tons of great features. Updated kitchen with new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining area. Large living room with cathedral ceilings, wood fireplace and balcony. Master bedroom has plenty of closet space, ensuite bath with soaking tub. Additional bedroom and full bath on this floor. Upstairs a huge loft space overlooking the living area that could be used for multi purposes. Washer/fryer in unit. Programmable Nest thermostat. 1 reserved parking space plus 3 passes for resident only parking. Community Swimming pool with clubhouse, gym, tennis courts and playground. Close proximity to Kentlands shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 have any available units?
304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 have?
Some of 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 currently offering any rent specials?
304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 pet-friendly?
No, 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 offer parking?
Yes, 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 offers parking.
Does 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 have a pool?
Yes, 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 has a pool.
Does 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 have accessible units?
No, 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 does not have accessible units.
Does 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGaithersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gaithersburg 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsGaithersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
Gaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America