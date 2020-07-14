304 RIDGEPOINT PL #32

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court

Fantastic Condo in the Kentlands. Two bedrooms, 2 baths plus a loft space and tons of great features. Updated kitchen with new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining area. Large living room with cathedral ceilings, wood fireplace and balcony. Master bedroom has plenty of closet space, ensuite bath with soaking tub. Additional bedroom and full bath on this floor. Upstairs a huge loft space overlooking the living area that could be used for multi purposes. Washer/fryer in unit. Programmable Nest thermostat. 1 reserved parking space plus 3 passes for resident only parking. Community Swimming pool with clubhouse, gym, tennis courts and playground. Close proximity to Kentlands shopping center.