Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

231 CROWN PARK AVENUE

231 Crowne Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

231 Crowne Park Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS IN PRIME LOCATION! This TH is downtown CROWN with restaurants etc.. literally right across the street. Gorgeous hardwoods, Stainless Steal appl's, granite counters in kitchen and baths, deck off kitchen overlooking woods, each BR has own bath, lower level rec room or office and top floor rec room with double sided gas FPL to exterior Roof Top Terrace. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE have any available units?
231 CROWN PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
231 CROWN PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 CROWN PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

