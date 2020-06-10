231 CROWN PARK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS IN PRIME LOCATION! This TH is downtown CROWN with restaurants etc.. literally right across the street. Gorgeous hardwoods, Stainless Steal appl's, granite counters in kitchen and baths, deck off kitchen overlooking woods, each BR has own bath, lower level rec room or office and top floor rec room with double sided gas FPL to exterior Roof Top Terrace. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.