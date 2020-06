Amenities

PRICE RED-01/16/20 FOR THIS HUGE LUXURY END UNIT TH IN GREAT CONDITION. 1ST FLOOR W/ FORMAL LR, DR AREA, HUGE GOURMET KITCHEN W/ ISLAND AND SITTING AREA W/ FP. MBR SUITE W/ VAULTED CEILINGS, GRAND MBA W/ SEP TUB & SHOWER, & WALK-IN CLOSET. TWO OTHER GOOD SIZE ROOMS. FINISHED BASEMENT W/ FB COULD ALSO BE USED AS ANOTHER BR. GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION - CLOSE TO ROUTE 370, & 27O. WITHIN 3 MILES OF LAKEFOREST MALL & TWO GROCERY STORES. EXCELLENT CREDIT AND REFERENCES ARE A MUST.