228 MAIN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access

Kentlands- Directly behind the Whole Foods.1 bedroom/1 full bath apartment for rent. $1,650 and INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES. other than cable/internetAvailable June 1st. Act fast as I get inundated with interest whenever one of these units becomes available.Approx 1,000SFWasher/dryer in unit 12 month minimum commitment. Location is on Main Street directly behind the Whole Foods. Beautiful thing about this apartment is you only have one neighbor. These apartments are rare to find. New floors and fresh paint. First month and security deposit required upon move in. Please message me for more information.$40 application fee using Mysmartmove. I can send you the invite. Please also use the GCAAR rental application