219 STRUMMER LN
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 AM

219 STRUMMER LN

219 Strummer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

219 Strummer Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy all that Downtown Crown has to offer. 4 levels featuring kitchen with stainless appliances, granite and open family room with gas fireplace.Hardwood floors on mail level. Main bedroom with ensuite bath and 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. 4th floor bedroom loft with full bath, deck and wet bar. Family room and 2 car garage on ground level. Community Swimming pool is open with reduced hours and subject to change. Each occupant 18 and older is required to apply. Online application link https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/117230 with Long & Foster.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

