219 STRUMMER LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy all that Downtown Crown has to offer. 4 levels featuring kitchen with stainless appliances, granite and open family room with gas fireplace.Hardwood floors on mail level. Main bedroom with ensuite bath and 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. 4th floor bedroom loft with full bath, deck and wet bar. Family room and 2 car garage on ground level. Community Swimming pool is open with reduced hours and subject to change. Each occupant 18 and older is required to apply. Online application link https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/117230 with Long & Foster.