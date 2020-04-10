All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:49 AM

210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE

210 Gold Kettle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

210 Gold Kettle Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This stunning spacious 1,600 square foot two-story townhome features 3 bedrooms, two full and two half baths, and a fully finished basement with an additional bonus room has been well-maintained and is in the desirable family-friendly Shady Grove Village neighborhood situated in a highly rated Gaithersburg school district. It is walking distance from great amenities such as shopping and entertainment attractions like the Crown and Rio and is a few miles away from Shady Grove Metro station. This home has been very well maintained by the owner who recently invested thousands of dollars in modern upgrades and is in great ready to move-in ready condition just waiting for the right buyer. Recent indoor upgrades include a new HVAC air conditioning system, new stainless steel appliances including fridge & dishwasher, beautiful new lighting indoor and outdoor fixtures, new granite kitchen counter top, clean carpets and brilliant polished hardwood floors, all surrounded by fresh bright paint throughout the house. Come relax and enjoy the shaded backyard with a full deck for comfortable private outdoor living and entertainment as well.It is hard to list all the indoor and outdoor features this home has to offer, so schedule a tour today and come see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE have any available units?
210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE have?
Some of 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America