210 GOLD KETTLE DRIVE

This stunning spacious 1,600 square foot two-story townhome features 3 bedrooms, two full and two half baths, and a fully finished basement with an additional bonus room has been well-maintained and is in the desirable family-friendly Shady Grove Village neighborhood situated in a highly rated Gaithersburg school district. It is walking distance from great amenities such as shopping and entertainment attractions like the Crown and Rio and is a few miles away from Shady Grove Metro station. This home has been very well maintained by the owner who recently invested thousands of dollars in modern upgrades and is in great ready to move-in ready condition just waiting for the right buyer. Recent indoor upgrades include a new HVAC air conditioning system, new stainless steel appliances including fridge & dishwasher, beautiful new lighting indoor and outdoor fixtures, new granite kitchen counter top, clean carpets and brilliant polished hardwood floors, all surrounded by fresh bright paint throughout the house. Come relax and enjoy the shaded backyard with a full deck for comfortable private outdoor living and entertainment as well.It is hard to list all the indoor and outdoor features this home has to offer, so schedule a tour today and come see for yourself.