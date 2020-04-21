All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

200 Twelve Oaks Dr

200 Twelve Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

200 Twelve Oaks Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
3 Bed 2.5 Bath - Gaithersburg Townhouse - This well-maintained end-unit located in the Diamond Property Community features hardwood floors throughout the living and dining room, a spacious kitchen with 42 inch White Cabinets as well as featuring a wonderful breakfast area.

On the top floor, the master bedroom features a walk-in closet, and master bathroom with dual vanity sink and with separate tub and shower. Down the hall on the top floor are a full hallway bathroom with tub and 2 more additional bedrooms.

The lower level features a laundry room with additional storage space, half bathroom, a large family room with fireplace that leads out to a lower deck, and an office that is also a legal 4th bedroom if needed.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Location:
Gaithersburg, or more recently known as Northern Potomac, is a wonderful, more quiet suburb of DC. There are several shopping areas, Washingtonian Center, Kentlands, and the new Crowne Plaza, that are major attractions. All of these shopping areas feature large garages, since the majority of them are walking only. All three feature movie theaters, excellent dining options, as well as bars or shops that often have live music.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Commutability:
Since Gaithersburg is located along 270, car is the most optimal mode of transportation. The further you get away from DC, the further apart things are. Having a car is a must in Gaithersburg. But the red line ends at Shady Grove, just a few minutes drive from the heart of Gaithersburg, making it a very popular commute option for those needing to get to DC.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Lease Terms:
$50 app fee required
* 1-month security deposit required
*Min 12-month lease
*No smoking is permitted inside the property
*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, and electric)
*Pets are not considered for this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5315865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Twelve Oaks Dr have any available units?
200 Twelve Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Twelve Oaks Dr have?
Some of 200 Twelve Oaks Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Twelve Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
200 Twelve Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Twelve Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 200 Twelve Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 200 Twelve Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 200 Twelve Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 200 Twelve Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Twelve Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Twelve Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 200 Twelve Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 200 Twelve Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 200 Twelve Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Twelve Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Twelve Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

