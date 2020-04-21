200 Twelve Oaks Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

3 Bed 2.5 Bath - Gaithersburg Townhouse - This well-maintained end-unit located in the Diamond Property Community features hardwood floors throughout the living and dining room, a spacious kitchen with 42 inch White Cabinets as well as featuring a wonderful breakfast area.



On the top floor, the master bedroom features a walk-in closet, and master bathroom with dual vanity sink and with separate tub and shower. Down the hall on the top floor are a full hallway bathroom with tub and 2 more additional bedrooms.



The lower level features a laundry room with additional storage space, half bathroom, a large family room with fireplace that leads out to a lower deck, and an office that is also a legal 4th bedroom if needed.

Location:

Gaithersburg, or more recently known as Northern Potomac, is a wonderful, more quiet suburb of DC. There are several shopping areas, Washingtonian Center, Kentlands, and the new Crowne Plaza, that are major attractions. All of these shopping areas feature large garages, since the majority of them are walking only. All three feature movie theaters, excellent dining options, as well as bars or shops that often have live music.

Commutability:

Since Gaithersburg is located along 270, car is the most optimal mode of transportation. The further you get away from DC, the further apart things are. Having a car is a must in Gaithersburg. But the red line ends at Shady Grove, just a few minutes drive from the heart of Gaithersburg, making it a very popular commute option for those needing to get to DC.

Lease Terms:

$50 app fee required

* 1-month security deposit required

*Min 12-month lease

*No smoking is permitted inside the property

*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, and electric)

*Pets are not considered for this property.



No Pets Allowed



