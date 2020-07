Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Brick Front 3 beds 3.5 baths townhouse attached garage with 2 parking spaces. Conveniently located near 270/370, and Shady Grove Metro. Right next to Boher Park. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter top. Lower level with hardwood floor and 1 full bath can be used as family room or office. Master bath with separate shower and dual vanity. Move-in ready and available now. Must see.