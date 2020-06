Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available on January 5, 2020... Great home on fully finished walkout basement. Nice deck and back to trees. Hardwood floors throughout... HVAC (2 Yr), Water Heater (2 Yr). Convenient location near I-270, 355, Nist and Costco. NO PETS and NON SMOKER. *** All applicants to have: Process fee $45 cash or money order per applicant, Copy of Driver's licenses, Proof of income.