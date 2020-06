Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Move in and enjoy this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 4-level TH ideally suited for comfortable family living and entertaining! Master bedroom with loft. Near Kentlands and minutes from Rio/Crown. Convenient to shops, dinning,entertainment,schools, I-270 and the metro. New granite counter top in kitchen, full bath in basement, and fence and patio. Community pool, Tennis Court, Gym and many more in community.