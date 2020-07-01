124 Barnsfield Court #216

Amenities

FANTASTIC End Unit 2 level Townhouse - Completely Renovated from Top to Bottom! - 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse style condominium ** 2 levels of living and stairs down to rear patio! ** - Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry and travertine tile! Oak laminate floors on the main level, gleaming hardwood maple floors on the bedroom level. Large master w/ensuite bath & open closet. Bedroom level laundry. Fenced rear patio w/shed. Community features basketball courts, picnic area and assigned parking spaces. Easily commute via I-270, the ICC, Shady Grove Metro, or MARC train. Seconds to the Rio and Downtown Crown with amazing retail and grocers, Starbucks, Target and entertainment. Also right next to playground and dog park. So convenient, affordable, and MODERN!



